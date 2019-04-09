Sonali Bendre stuns in pastel hues on the cover of a fashion magazine, view pics

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 11.10 am April 09 2019, 11.10 am

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has proved to be an inspiration to many, all thanks to her courageous battle against the deadly disease cancer. After spending months in New York for her treatment, the actor is currently in Mumbai working on various projects and getting her life back to normal. Right from giving some of the most motivational speeches to spending quality time with family and friends, Sonali is leaving no stone unturned to make her each day a special one.

Just a few days back, Sonali had taken to her social media handle and shared a BTS video from her Bazaar India shoot. In the video, we see an elated Bendre all excited to shoot after a hiatus. Further, in the same clip, we also see ace make-up artist Mickey Contractor trimming Sonali's hair and how she could not stop smiling. On Monday, the actress teased fans with photos of herself from the Bazaar shoot. In pastel attire, Sonali Bendre is a sight to behold. Her pastel pink separates with furry details on the shoulder, make Bendre look captivating. What an inspiration!

In another photo, we also see her in a subtle white embroidered dress sitting on a sofa lost in her thoughts. And those cute title diamond baubles look stunning on Sonali. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram @bazaarindia’s April 2019 issue 😊 A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Apr 5, 2019 at 1:12am PDT

In the interview with the magazine, Bendre also opened up about her fight with cancer and expressed why she went all public with the same. She said, "I framed it, made sure my family, including my 12-year-old son, read every word. I had not planned to continue posting about it, but the responses were overwhelming,"

It was last year in July when Sonali broke the news of her being diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer. The actor underwent her treatment till December and was back in India by 2019. Ever since then, Sonali has made a laudable recovery and her public appearances serve as evidence. You are an inspiration to millions, so happy to see you back on your feet, Sonali!