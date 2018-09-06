image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Stella McCartney and Adidas to launch the world’s first vegan Stan Smiths

Fashion-lifestyle

Stella McCartney and Adidas to launch the world’s first vegan Stan Smiths

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 06 2018, 5.31 pm
back
AdidasfashionlifestyleStan SmithsStella McCartney
nextCurled-up? Tennis star Serena Williams is here to give you few hairstyling tips
ALSO READ

75th Venice Film Awards: 22 July cast dazzle on the red carpet

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's pricey closet for her latest cover shoot

Deepika Padukone has got you covered with her wings