Stella McCartney and Adidas to launch the world’s first vegan Stan Smiths

Stan Smith popularized the concept of the green-tabbed sneakers, which was eventually named after himself. The footwear has been widely adorned by celebrities and actors since they debuted in 1963. During the 2000s, the shoes made a comeback in its minimalistic best, making it a staple for fashion lovers.

Stella McCartney, the British designer best known for her support towards sustainable fashion and animal rights, is popular for leaving out leather and fur in her products. The Adidas-Stella McCartney venture which has now completed 13 years, had previously included faux-leather, and recycled plastic shoes in their lineup.

"We've been collaborating with Adidas for many years, [so] I thought this would be a great way to reach a really wide audience and enable them to understand that you don't have to have leather shoes or animal-based glues in order to have an incredible, iconic product," McCartney told Vogue.

The newly designed series of Stan Smiths will be made out of vegan leather or recycled polyester, as per reports and will stay true to the original design. Of course, there will be a Stella-twist to make them trendier. Highsnobiety reports that there will be detailing on the tongue, heel and the locations of the three stripes that is a mainstay of Adidas products.

The new portfolio of sneakers will be up for retail from September 10, and will have sizes for both men as well as women.