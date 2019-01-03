Style Battle: Kylie Jenner or Meghan Markle, who rocked the pristine white dress?

Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner are stars to look out for. The two enjoy stellar fame and are influential in their own way. But who knew that the two ladies also possess the same fashion taste. While the royal Meghan loves all things sophisticated and is mostly seen in elegant gowns, pencil skirts, and wide-leg trousers, Kylie Jenner is a style bomb who flaunts a lot of body in mini dresses, skirts, and the list can go on. Recently, Kylie’s New Year outfit was an inspiration straight from Meghan Markle’s wardrobe. Yep, you heard that right!

Call it a coincidence or an unexpected turn of events, reality star, Kylie took cues from the Duchess of Sussex for a New Year's Eve party. The beauty mogul was seen in a long-sleeved version of the dress, courtesy Maggie Marilyn. While the royalty wore her Maggie Marilyn ensemble with her hair in a low bun and accessorized it with navy blue suede pumps, Jenner went for pink lace-up heels and newly dyed icy blue hair.

It was Meghan who had first donned a sleeveless version of the same dress during her royal tour to New Zealand with Prince Harry in October 2018. Both the dresses are sold online around $445 i.e Rs 31k approx. But the question here is who wore it better?

It's a tough decision to choose among the two very fashionables, but brownie points to Kylie for adding colour to the rather plain and white attire. So it's the Jenner who takes the style trophy home. Sorry Meghan, better luck next time.