Style War: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor, who wore the lacy dress better?

Fashion across the globe is booming. While Bollywood designers create masterpieces, stylists try to promote them through well-known faces, who in turn wear them and flaunt it. The USP of these stylists is their sheer ability to blend the persona and sensibilities of the actor with the latest creation. But looks like one lacy outfit seems to be popular among B-town babes.

Last month, it was Shraddha Kapoor who wore the Zimmerman lacy number and following her footsteps is Alia Bhatt, who was papped wearing the same dress as she headed for dinner on Tuesday. While both the girls styled their dress very differently, we are going to put our fashion police hats on and decide who wore it better? Let’s get started.

View this post on Instagram My cutie ❣️ @aliaabhatt ❣️ A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Sep 18, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

The bubbly Alia Bhatt wore the Zimmerman dress for a night out with her pals. The Highway babe kept her look minimal and young with braided crown up and satin strap heels. Going sans accessories, Alia’s subtle makeup was the key to her fashion success.

Shraddha Kapoor wore the exact same dress a month back during the promotions of her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She too let the dress do the talking. The actress teamed the dress with loose curls and a pair of nude heels.

Verdict:

First of all we laud Alia for wearing an exact same dress as Shraddha. It’s a rare sight in Bollywood to have actresses duplicate outfits. Speaking of who won the fashion face-off? According to us, it is Shraddha hands down. The only reason being her contrasting heels and light-pink pout. Better luck next time, Alia.