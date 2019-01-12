Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan put up a super expensive show at the airport

Make way for the cutest kid ever, Taimur Ali Khan! The bundle of joy is back to the bay and was snapped with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport. Tim (Taimur's pet name) was seen holding his mum's hand and walking while paparazzi clicked him in different angles. After having a mini vacation with parents Saifeena in Paris, everyone's favourite kiddo is finally on the Indian soil and its time to rejoice, right? But this time, we could not miss how neatly Taimur was dressed at the airport.

While the fashionista herself, Bebo was seen wearing an all-black tracksuit which she amped up with a cool looking tan brown toned sleeveless leather jacket. It was her super expensive Fendi tote bag which made our eyes pop. Why do we say so? As her cute little bag is pricey as it costs INR 1.79 lakhs. Yep, do not faint, this is for real. On the other hand, kiddo Taimur from head to toe wore an Adidas original superstar tracksuit which is sold online at a price of INR 5k. So basically, the two were in the mood to flaunt their style power at the airport.

In case, you don't believe us, here are the proofs attached:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to splurge on expensive and branded things and of course, she would also want her child to look like a fashionable powerhouse. And so Bebo and Taimur arrive at the airport as if they are the showstopper at a fashion event. Don't we love this, Taimur + Kareena + both showcasing an amazing style statements? We know the answer...