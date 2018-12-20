Fashion-lifestyle The price of Anushka Sharma's sexy slit dress can fund a lavish NYE holiday! Rushabh Dhruv December 20 2018, 12.36 pm December 20 2018, 12.36 pm

Fashion is all about experimenting and one actress from Bollywood who gives us constant style inspo is definitely Anushka Sharma. Be it her airport looks or her fashion style file for Zero promotions, the babe always makes it a point to look gorgeous and chic. Recently, when Anushka Sharma graced the singing reality show Indian Idol to promote Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, we could not take our eyes off the beauty. The actress owned the body-hugging whimsical gown like a boss. Infused with colours from powder blue, bubblegum pink and mint green, the gown was dreamy AF!

Watching stars promote their films in an expensive ensemble is one thing, but Anushka’s multi-coloured damask embroidered kaftan gown by designer Monisha Jaising made her look killer. While many actresses’ opt for typical colours during promotions, we laud Anushka for taking the much-needed risk and making a mark. While we are used to seeing Anushka in denim and casuals most often, this was surely a sultry surprise. Featuring a corset-style bodice and delicate beading, Anushka's designer wear comes with a heavy price tag. It's not cheap...

We crawled the internet for you and found out the cost of the high-slit dress and it's a neat Rs 170000. Of course, that's certainly not a huge amount for Anushka Sharma who earns in millions, but with 1.70 lakhs, a family can surely fund their New Year's trip. Right guys?

Stay tuned to in.com for more interesting and fashionable scoops.