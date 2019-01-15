The fashionistas of Filmfare from an era gone by

It's an indulging moment for any Bollywood fan to sit on the couch and watch the Filmfare Awards. Right from seeing our favourite Bollywood celebrities dancing their heart out on hit tracks to scoring the stars on their fashion presence, it's a night we all wait for with bated breath. With Filmfare 2019 just around the corner let us take you through the black and white era which was a different type of grand!

This first picture shows us the iconic actress Meena Kumari, clad in a Kanjeevaram saree holding her black lady. She won the award for his amazing performance in 'Parineeta'. Of course, you cannot miss the gajra in her hair.

Up next, we have the Devdas star Dilip Kumar and actress Nutan holding their award with much pride! A look at the actress will transport you to a time of charm and gracious style.

And here's the glimpse of the ever enchanting Nargis. That broad smile, killer, isn't it?

It's Sharmila Tagore up next slaying in a black embroidered saree and huge baubles. They say it right, style does come from the era gone by.

Waheeda Rehman receives the Best Actress Award for her performance in Guide from the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. After the sarees saga, we see Waheeda donning something which looks like a gown.

Closing this piece with the only dream girl in Bollywood, Hema Malini. She is looking like an apsara in a pure silk saree.