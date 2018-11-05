image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The price of Anushka Sharma's sequined dress proves glitter is expensive

Fashion-lifestyle

The price of Anushka Sharma's sequined dress proves glitter is expensive

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 05 2018, 7.29 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentfashionlifestyleTemperley LondonZero
nextKareena Kapoor Khan crushes the charts in the latest Vogue cover
ALSO READ

Zero: Bauua Singh wonders what is Aafia doing with Virat Kohli

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan’s film gets into religious brawl

Zero: When Katrina Kaif was desperate for Anushka Sharma’s role in the film