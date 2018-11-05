The price of Anushka Sharma's sequined dress proves glitter is expensive

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero was recently launched at an event attended by the entire star cast. Well, SRK’s charm was unmatched at the gala, but the girls, Katrina and Anushka also made it a point to turn style goddesses.

Both the ladies opted for a sequined dress, but among the two, it was Anushka Sharma’s couture which we loved the most. Anushka looked stunning in a flashy pink sequined dress from Temperley London. Styled by none other than Anaita Adajania, Sharma clearly made her style mark felt. To further amp up her overall look, Sharma added a pair of baubles from Bansi Mehta and heels from Alexandre Birman. Also, letting the outfit make the noise, the make-up, just like the accessories, was kept minimal. Well-defined eyes and a dash of nude lipstick rounded up the look.

Well, we literally loved Anushka’s sequins couture which automatically made us go and search its price online. But as they say, glitter is expensive and so is Anushka Sharma’s dress. Talking about its price, the Temperley London shiny number costs Euro 2295 which when converted to Indian currency comes to Rs 190519.

Umm… looks like Anushka’s shimmery number is just for the elites. Sad but true!