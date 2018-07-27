The price of Deepika Padukone’s leather pants can fund our wardrobe for an entire year!

Celebrities live a life we all envy. They drive super expensive cars and slip into costly clothes. Who wouldn’t want to live a life like they do, right? But let’s stop dream and come back to reality. It’s not at all a hidden fact that Deepika Padukone is all set to get her wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Delhi. The actress, who is known for making style statements in comfy wear, was seen spreading charismatic monochrome magic during a meeting with the experts in London to give her measurements and pictures.

It’s all about the details 🤔😁 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

The leggy lass was snapped wearing a formal white shirt which she paired with black leather pants from an international brand Proenza Schouler along with a tiny little belt around her waist. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit was paired with gold earrings, a watch, and multiple bracelets. While Sandhya Shekar worked on her makeup with a soft dewy look, her hair was styled by Khair Studios in beautiful waves.

However, it was DP’s leather pants with zipper detailing which grabbed our eyeballs. And then an online search soon showed that the statement pants are available at $2,450 which comes to approximately Rs 1,68,000.

Yes, take a deep breath, as we also echo the same voice. We can just buy clothes for an entire year in that much money. Those leather pants that Deepika wore are surely sexy, but not everyone can afford it, unfortunately.