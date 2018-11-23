Victoria Beckham the fashionista loves to take risks and here's proof

She’s bold, she’s chic and she also has a lot of guts. We're talking about Victoria Beckham. Right from ditching gowns at a glorious event to even not shying away from experimenting in the ever-changing world of fashion, Beckham manages to raise eyebrows despite being in the world of glam for years. Well, after shunning the Spice Girl reunion with an aim to focus on her fashion brand, all we can expect is outrageous ensembles from the diva. So, let’s dig in further and see how her latest outings have been EPIC.

This first look is so damn hot! Beckham chose an oversized yellow suit on a date with footballer hubby David Beckham. She paired the suit with a sheer black top and on the makeup front, she went all natural along with a loose ponytail.

Up next is an all red ensemble! The lady chose a scarlet polo turtleneck top with a flowy skirt. We loved how her boots were also of the same shade, flashy red.

Last but not the least, the recently concluded, People’s Choice Awards 2018, where she even grabbed the fashion icon award, the mother of four chose to wear an all-white pantsuit clubbed with a white slip blouse underneath. She chose to complete the look with black pumps.