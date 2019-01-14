Wink babe Priya Prakash Varrier takes a leaf out of Deepika Padukone’s style file!

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is undisputedly the fashion queen of Bollywood. When the lady entered the showbiz, her style statements were sad and bad. After a few years, her sartorial picks have been on the alluring side. Deepika's go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani is the fashion force behind her awesome couture and looks like the winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier finds no harm in taking cues from Miss Padukone. Yep, you heard that right!

Priya Prakash Varrier was clicked looking pretty at the teaser launch of her Bollywood film, Sridevi Bungalow. Clad in a strapless black bodysuit paired along with a shimmery silver body-hugging skirt, this look of the babe instantly reminded us of Deepika Padukone. In 2012, at the Vogue Beauty Awards, DP wore exactly the same ensemble, but the only difference was her skirt which was gold in colour. Even Priya's hairdo looks almost similar to that of Deepika. Have a look, we bet you'll not find any difference:

Verdict:

Taking style lessons from the one you adore is not at all a bad decision and we feel that Priya is on the right track, as she's taking lessons from none other than Queen D. But, we do feel that DP looked sexier than Priya, thanks to her tan makeup and lithe frame.