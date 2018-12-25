Year Ender 2018: Sabyasachi Mukherjee was the brightest star at this year's celebrity wedding

2018 was officially the year full of weddings. But seems like more than the bride and groom, it was designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who was under a lot of pressure and why not? Right from Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to sports personality Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap, sabka tha Sabya. Yes, every celebrity’s go-to-designer was Sabyasachi and he literally paved way for #Sabyawave. Not to miss, even when the great talk show host, Oprah Winfrey posed for Elle India's issue she was clad in a Sabyasachi ensemble. Known for his intricate and delicate designs, Sabyasachi is a masterpiece weaver. Bollywood's favourite, he was also the one behind Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra, Asin Thotumkal-Rahul Sharma's wedding ensembles and the list can literally go on.
#1 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
In pinks and reds, under the turquoise Italian sky- love and reverence. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi #DeepVeerWedding #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #DreamWedding #DestinationWedding #LakeComo #TheWeddingDesignCompany @theweddingdesigncompany #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone, styled by Sabyasachi for her wedding reception in Bengaluru. Deepika is wearing a saree gifted to her by her mother- Mrs Ujjala Padukone (from @angadigalleria). Ranveer Singh looks dapper in Rohit Bal @rohitbalofficial Image Courtesy: @instantbollywood Hair by: @georgiougabriel Makeup by: @sandhyashekar #Sabyasachi #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #DeepVeer #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for her post-wedding celebrations. Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto Hair by: @georgiougabriel Makeup by: @sandhyashekar #Sabyasachi #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Seems like Celebrities just want to fit in the Sabyasachi couture, come what may. But we guess the answer to why famous people go for Sabya is that he adds a regal as well as a desi touch to the end-product he creates. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's two ritual wedding were dominated by Sabyasachi Mukherjee's attires. Their post-wedding ensemble, as well as Bengaluru reception, had Sabya's fashion back-up.
#2 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra and Nick Jonas @nickjonas- a Sabyasachi bride and groom. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Image Courtesy: @hellocanadamag Photography by @josevilla Wardrobe @stylebyami Makeup: @mickeycontractor Hair: @hairbypriyanka Wedding Design: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla @abujanisandeepkhosla Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace @umaidbhawanpalace #Sabyasachi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Nickyanka #BridesOfSabyasachi #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #SabyasachiGroom #DestinationWedding #SabyasachiJewelry #SabyasachiAccessories #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Sophie Turner @sophiet in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception in New Delhi. Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Image Courtesy: @viralbhayani Wardrobe @stylebyami #Sabyasachi #SophieTurner #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Nickyanka #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Up next, we have our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and videsi munda Nick Jonas. While speculations where that PeeCee might opt for an international designer, it came as a surprise when the newlyweds for their D-day chose Sabya. Even for their reception night, the two picked the same designer. Even Nick's and PeeCee's entire family was seen wearing Sabya.#3 Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap
Saina Nehwal @nehwalsaina in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals, for her wedding reception. Her look is accessorised with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her groom, Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallikashyap), wears a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk that is accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The sherwani is layered with a beautiful tussar georgette shawl with antique ‘tilla’ borders in burnt gold. The look is completed with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: @studiocapturelife Makeup and hair: @makeupartisttamanna #Sabyasachi #SainaNehwal #ParupalliKashyap #SabyasachiJewelry #BridesofSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
Well, if you thought only Bollywood loves Sabysachi, nah, that's not the case. Badminton players, Saina, and Parupalli for their reception night twinned in rich indigo ensembles, courtesy Sabya. Looks like even Sabyasachi loves the limelight with so many celebs wearing his couture. He instantly updates the same on his social media handles. *giggles*
Oprah Winfrey (@oprah) in a velvet kaftan by Sabyasachi for Elle India. @elleindia Photography by @markseliger Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid Hair by: @nicolemangrumhair Makeup by: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist Manicurist: @nailsbymarysoul / Dior Beauty using Dior Vernis Set Design: @toddsets/@themagnetagency Production: @agpnyc Assisted by: @johnkelseyphoto and David Mccutcheon (photography) Fashion Editor: @rahulvijay1988 Fashion Intern: @aparnaphogat #Sabyasachi #OprahWinfrey #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #AnniversaryIssue #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Oprah Winfrey (@oprah) in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery for Elle India. @elleindia Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry @sabyasachijewelry Photography by @markseliger Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid Hair by: @nicolemangrumhair Makeup by: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist Manicurist: @nailsbymarysoul / Dior Beauty using Dior Vernis Set Design: @toddsets/@themagnetagency Production: @agpnyc Assisted by: @johnkelseyphoto and David Mccutcheon (photography) Fashion Editor: @rahulvijay1988 Fashion Intern: @aparnaphogat #Sabyasachi #OprahWinfrey #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #AnniversaryIssue #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
Sabysachi is not just wedding favourites as he also weaved couture for Oprah Winfrey at the end of 2018. The lady turned muse for Elle India's December issue and it was downright royal. Right from picking velvet, blacks, and colorful fabrics, Sabya made the international fame look all desi. Don't you agree?
In the end, all we can say is Sabyasachi Mukherjee can be a synonym to all things classy, elegant and royal.