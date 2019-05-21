Aatish Taseer's next story is Imran Khan for Vanity Fair

Shashi Sunny May 21 2019, 1.43 pm May 21 2019, 1.43 pm

“I haven’t been paying much attention. I’m on deadline for an Imran Khan profile for Vanity Fair,” is what writer Aatish Taseer has to say about the vandalisation of his Wikipedia page to allege that he is a public-relations manager for the Congress party. Now it remains to be seen whether his writings on Imran Khan slated to appear very soon cause the same furore that his Time magazine cover story on PM Narendra Modi did. Taseer, a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and most recently the author of The Twice Born, stirred up a storm last week by penning a cover piece in the Time magazine in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Divider-in-Chief.

Not only was the Time magazine story attacked, but the Wikipedia vandal also allegedly edited the comment on Taseer’s latest book about Brahmins in Varanasi to say that it “divides Hindus”. Although Aatish Taseer may have been unconcerned by the vandalism of his Wikipedia page (which is now protected and is locked for editing), his mother, veteran journalist Tavleen Singh, took to social media to deal with all the ire directed at her son. A friend of Singh, veteran actor Kabir Bedi in a tweet called Taseer a Pakistani and Singh, who had maintained a studied silence on the matter, was stirred to tweet on Mother’s Day to say that her son is not a Pakistani and that Bedi knew it well. Since that tweet, Singh has maintained silence.

Aatish Taseer’s father Salman Taseer was the governor of Pakistan’s Punjab. He was assassinated for opposing the country’s blasphemy laws in 2011. Aatish Taseer is London-based but spends time travelling extensively for his writings.