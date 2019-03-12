Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, best celeb looks from the gala day

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

The last weekend was a special one. Akash Ambani, son of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in a dreamy wedding at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony saw many A-list celebs from sports, politics, business and Bollywood making their presence felt at the grand affair. While we saw the bride, Shloka Mehta looking gorgeous on her wedding day in a custom, hand-embroidered Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga-choli combo. The groom was seen in a set of Kurta-pjyama from the same designer.

Scores of stylish celebs made their way to the celebrations and it's a tall task to pick the best looks. But here we are, doing just that. Scanning through tons of pictures of Bollywood personalities straight from the Ambani's wedding and choosing the best-dressed celebrities. Here's a look at all the A-list celebs who made it to this fashionable list.

Alia Bhatt

As bright as the sunshine. Alia Bhatt's risky colour choice at Akash Ambani's wedding is the reason why she makes it to the top of our list. Neatly embroidered Indian attire from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Alia's overall look was further accentuated with the help of the heavy choker. Stunner!

Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass of Bollywood leveraged her lithe frame by choosing a saree. In a hot red-pink netted nine-yard by designer Sabyasachi, Deepika looked every bit breathtaking.

Shilpa Shetty

"Dil Walo Ke Dil Ka Karar Lutne, Ham Aaya Hai UP Bihar Lutne!" Another babe who stunned us with her style at the event was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Opting for a satin bralette blouse with a shimmery nude saree, the highlight of Shetty's look was the pootli in her hand. Pretty and petite!

Katrina Kaif

Amid the embroideries, motifs and shiny couture, Kat's Indian attire stood out from the crowd. If you thought only bling sells at shaadis, Katrina proved it wrong and stunned in a printed easy-breezy lehenga-choli.

Ranbir Kapoor

Just like his lifestyle, Ranbir's maroon kurta at his buddy Akash Ambani's wedding was simple, yet sophisticated. His attire had zero drama and can, in fact, be on any guy's must-have list.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress the fashion police with her style. The fashionista arrived in style at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. Wearing a sky blue lehenga-choli combo, Bebo accessorized her look with a diamond choker. Her mirror worked pastel attire was courtesy her good friend Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra

The hottie from Bollywood, Sid Malhotra wore something quite unusual for the wedding. A kurta laden with thread-work along with a white pjyama and smart dark shoes is how the guy made his stylish presence felt at the gala.

Malaika Arora

We have seen her slaying in awesome couture in the past, so this attire in gold was not at all surprising. We loved the fact that she chose a plunging neckline and a statement choker. Hot mess!

Sonali Bendre

Last but definitely not the least is Sonali Bendre. While most female celebs featured on this list chose the lehenga-choli route, the motivational soul Sonali Bendre opted for a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla salwar-suit with golden embroidery all over it. Just like how her life has been different, her attire too spells uniqueness. Fabulous!