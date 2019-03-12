image
  3. Fashion
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi outfits were lit

Fashion

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi outfits were lit

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar twin in yellow at Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Wedding!

back
Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta WeddingAlia Bhattkaran joharSabyasachi Mukherjee
nextAkash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs who dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's creation

within