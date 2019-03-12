Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi outfits were lit

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

The biggest shaadi of the year took place on 9th March 2019 in a traditional Indian ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. It was Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani who tied the knot with none other than Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Right from the decor to the baarat, the wedding was a royal treat. The ceremony saw many well-known faces from Bollywood, politics, and business. Even desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her presence felt at the Ambani wedding in a glittery saree.

Each and every celebrity who attended the gala event made sure that their fashion game was on point. There is one duo who made us go AWW with their outfit choice at the wedding. They are not a couple nor they are linked by blood. We are talking about Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Both, Alia and Karan wore bright yellow ensembles from Sabyasachi’s recently launched Spring/Summer 2019 collection titled Fiza. Having mentored Alia, Karan shares a close bond with her. Seems like KJo and Alia wanted to make fluorescent yellow the new black and thus, twinned at the Ambani wedding. While Karan added those sassy reflectors to his bright look, Alia opted for a heavy choker and impressed the fashion police. What a bond!

Sabyasachi’s new collection flashes an all-new palette, which promises some bright fuss-free drama ahead of the summer season. He launched the men’s collection, which includes a whole new set of summer-friendly fabrics in vibrating colours like fresh yellow, the one which Karan wore to the ceremony.