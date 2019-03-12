Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs who dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's creation

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta entered wedded bliss on 9th March 2019 in a traditional Indian ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash Ambani, the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, have been friends since childhood. The extravagant shaadi saw the who's who from politics, business and the world of Bollywood in attendance. Not only was the wedding dreamy, but the decor too was spectacular and breathtaking.

The grand wedding saw Bollywood's A-list stars like Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the list goes on. While Bollywood's obsession with designer Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra is quite evident, this time we saw many celebs donning the creations from the fabulous duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Let's take a fashion tour and see who all took the AJ-SK route.

The Bride and Groom

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta chose an appealing ensemble from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the wedding day. While the bride's intricate embroidered red lehenga-choli made her look alluring, it was Akash's cream shaded kurta-pjyama combo that perfectly complemented the bride's shaadi ka joda.

Ranveer Singh

Who knew BLACK could be worn to a wedding. Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, Ranveer's head to toe black look was a sight to behold. The work on Ranveer's kurta made the dark colour scream 'look at me'. It was a style hit for sure!

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Bachchan beti, Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned heads with her immensely beautiful embroidered lehenga-choli. The gold, pink and a hint of blue colour added to the attire made Shweta look regal and how. The Bachchans have been Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla loyalists for decades now.

Sonali Bendre

WHAT. A. STUNNER. While other celebs went the lehenga-choli route, brave soul Sonali Bendre opted for a red salwar-suit with golden embroidery all over it. She was also seen matching her mojris with her attire. That post-treatment bald look is a big win.

Janhvi Kapoor

Last but not the least, Manish Malhotra loyalist Janhvi Kapoor looked classy in this golden attire. The Dhadak babe chose an outfit with heavy mirror work and stood out in the crowd.

So which Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla look is your favourite?