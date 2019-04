Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding: The Ambanis wore Sabyasachi to welcome their new bride

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married on 9th March in a traditional ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Shloka and Akash have been friends since they were children. It was designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who had the pleasure of dressing the Ambanis for the wedding. The Ambanis looked regal in their traditional avatar - Sabyasachi took to Instagram to put up some stunning pictures of the family. Have a look below:

Guests flew down from across the globe. Some of the guests included Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Rekha, Kajol along with the former SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, industrialist Gautam Adani, filmmaker Prasoon Joshi, and singer Anu Malik. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were also present.

Besides international names, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also attended the celebrations. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist - Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao were among the early guests.