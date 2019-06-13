Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 5.53 pm June 13 2019, 5.53 pm

Actress Naomi Scott has created waves globally by playing Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie's Aladdin. The British-Indian actress has appeared in some very big Hollywood projects such as The Martian featuring Matt Damon, Power Rangers, Speechless, Lemonade Mouth, and the new Charlie's Angels. The actress was picked to play Princess Jasmine along with Mena Masood and Will Smith in the iconic Disney fairy tale about a boy who finds a genie and asks for three wishes. In a recent shoot for the Elle India magazine, the princess went traditional with some beautiful Sabyasachi pieces.

Her looks from the magazine cover featured a beautiful outfit consisting of a polka dot shirt and a heavy golden Sabyasachi skirt. She donned the wet hair brushed back look with a thick kohl winged eyeliner. She wore 18k heavy earrings. In another look, she wears a simple Mehendi coloured, embroidered tunic. Sabyasachi took to instagram to reveal her looks. "Naomi Scott @naomigscott plays Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin. Here she is featured wearing Sabyasachi for Elle India. @elleindia" he wrote.

Check out the gorgeous looks :

Naomi Scott faced backlash by some fans as they said that Princess Jasmine, who was an Arab princess shouldn't be portrayed by someone who wasn't Middle Eastern. To this Mena Masoud who plays Aladdin responded, "It’s a funny thing that’s happening online. The Middle Easterners want Aladdin to be a Middle Eastern story, and the Indians want Aladdin to be an Indian story. The truth is, it’s really a folk tale from the 1800s, and Agrabah is a fictional place that’s a culmination of India and Asia and the Middle East. In fact, in the original folk tale, Aladdin was actually of Chinese descent. So what we wanted to do with this was represented as many different cultures from that part of the world as possible."