image
  3. Fashion
Alia Bhatt's lunchtime tee is a fresh but pricey affair!

Fashion

Alia Bhatt's lunchtime tee is a fresh but pricey affair!

back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentexpensivefashionGuccilifestyleParamount teePrice Tag
nextPriyanka Chopra shines in this pricey pink number!

within