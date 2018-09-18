Alia Bhatt's lunchtime tee is a fresh but pricey affair!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.44 pm April 09 2019, 4.44 pm

When it comes to Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense, she prefers the millennial approach. From those floral maxi dresses to her jeans-tee combos, every girl takes inspiration from her. Maybe the Highway actor’s sartorial statements are appealing, but are they affordable? Well, the answer lies further.

Recently papped with her girl squad, celebrating her BFF’s birthday, Alia’s fashion flash made us go green in envy. Continuing her winning style streak, Alia was seen wearing bell-bottoms that the bubbly diva paired with a quoted tee from Gucci. The highlight of her overall getup were her huge shades. She absolutely killed it!

Well, without a doubt, Alia looked lovely in her casual lunch attire. A little research on our end made us realise that Alia’s paramount t-shirt is freaking expensive! Priced at $337 - the t-shirt amounts to 25k in the Indian currency. Woah! That’s a huge amount to spend on a tee.

So if you are the one who thought you could re-create this particular look. Well, guess the price will put a stop to your plans. Considering the cost of the t-shirt, we would rather compromise on buying a slogan-tee from Zara. *heartbroken*

