Alia Bhatt's Saint Laurent tote bag can burn a deep hole in your pocket!

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 8.59 pm May 10 2019, 8.59 pm

If there is one Bollywood actress who is setting fashion goals for each and every millennial out there, then hands down, it has to be Alia Bhatt. A glimpse at her Instagram account and you'll see a variety of ensembles. Right from mini-dresses, pantsuits to extravagant gowns, Alia's go-to-stylist Ami Patel's impeccable work speaks volumes here. Well, talking about her sartorial picks during on an everyday basis, the girl is making us go WOW over her each and every look.

Recently, pictures of Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor from their Europe gateway had gone viral. Reportedly, the pair also visited Lake Como after their European trip. On Friday morning, the two were back to the bay and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Yes, the pair were papped making a stylish splash together. While it was Ranbir's orange infused denim jacket which we loved, Alia's pastel pink polka dotted top paired with tight pants looked cute too. But it was the Highway actor's tote bag, courtesy Saint Laurent which made us crawl the web. The Riva Gauche tote bag is sold online at Euro 890 which is INR seventy thousand approx. Well, for Alia that's quite a little amount to splurge on.

Have a look at the pictures of the couple from the airport below:

Just in case, you do not believe us, here's a screengrab of the bag's price:

Recently, spilling beans on RanLia's Europe trip, Filmfare had quoted a source as saying, "Both of them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work.” Umm. Lake Como, does something click in your mind?

That Saint Laurent bag can also a bag gifted by Ranbir to Alia on their recent trip.