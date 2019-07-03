Rushabh Dhruv July 03 2019, 5.47 pm July 03 2019, 5.47 pm

We all look up to Bollywood stars for our go-to-fashion tips. But among the pool of celebs, if there is one actor who sets back-to-back millennial style goals, then it has to be Alia Bhatt. A glimpse at her Instagram account and you'll see a variety of ensembles. Right from mini-dresses, pantsuits to extravagant gowns, Alia's go-to-stylist Ami Patel's impeccable work speaks volumes. Even on a regular day, Alia makes sure to WOW the fashion critics. On Wednesday, the Bhatt girl was clicked while making her way to a salon in the city. For the pampering session, Alia was dressed rightly - in a pair of starry sweatpants and a top.

Taking the time out of her busy schedule, Alia looked damn cute. Alia's OOTD was a starry attempt. To add further spunk to her overall getup, the actress opted for a pair of white sneakers and black reflectors. She then rounded up her look with an open hairdo and a sweet smile. Now, after scanning Alia's salon outfit, do you want to look like her and want to buy the same set? Wait till you know the price of the same. Alia's starry outfit in total costs INR 25k approx. That's way too much for a pair of pyjama and a warm top, right?

Have a look at the pictures of Alia Bhatt below:

Just in case you feel we are hyping about Alia's outfit, and how come a PJ and a sweatshirt costs so much, here's proof: