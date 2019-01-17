Ananya Panday takes an expensive 'shoe cue' from the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.02 pm April 09 2019, 4.02 pm

Bollywood and fashion are BFF. Our B-town celebrities try their best to stay in vogue with an aim to grab the limelight. Say, for instance, the current lot of star kids in the showbiz i.e Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, and the list can go on, are always seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Among the many, we could not miss but notice Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday's style file which is indeed impressive. The soon-to-be debutante is already a social media star and was recently papped in the city by our shutterbugs. Wearing a striped shirt with a white rugged denim, Ananya looked chic in her casual wear. But wait... what we see? Ananya flashing a pair of Golden Goose sneakers, is this for real? *pinch us*

For the unaware, after Balenciaga, if there is any other brand which is celebrity favourite, it's Golden Goose. This elite brand is an Italian high fashion sneaker brand based in Venice, Italy. And yep, it's not for the middle-class. Now coming back to Ananya, the lady has surprised us by opting for this brand. But you may wonder why does Ananya's pair of shoes have a Shah Rukh Khan connection? Here's the thing: SRK had worn a similar 'starry sneaker' in his 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal and we aren't blabbering as we do have proof.

For the uninitiated, Ananya Panday is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2. Well, she is not even one film old and is splurging on a sneaker brand which King Khan once wore on screen. Lastly, the star patched sneaker cost around INR 39k! That's a lot of money baby.