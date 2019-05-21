Ananya Panday wears a sweatshirt worth thousands, but we've found a cheaper alternative!

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 6.17 pm May 21 2019, 6.17 pm

Bollywood and fashion go hand-in-hand. Our B-town celebrities try their best to stay in vogue with an aim to grab the limelight. Say, for instance, a current lot of star kids in the showbiz i.e Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, and the list can go on, are always seen putting their best fashion foot forward. Among the many, we could not miss but notice Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday's style file which has been indeed impressive. The one film old star was recently papped in the city by our shutterbugs. Wearing a black look, Ananya Panday's style pick for the day was not at all summer friendly, but we did like it.

SOTY 2 babe Ananya opted for a baggy quoted sweatshirt which had 'Karl is My Father' written on it. FYI, Panday's warm number is a tribute from her end to the late fashion supremo Karl Lagerfeld. Looks like she is also a huge fan of the designer. Along with the sweatshirt, the girl went the casual way and wore a pair of white sneakers. Hair kept open, a tote bag, minimal makeup and no accessory, that's how she completed her overall look. But as you all know how desperately we love to dig prices of celebrity attires, we did the same this time. After surfing the internet, we got to know that Ananya's sweatshirt is sold online at a price of Rs 7000 approx.

Have a look at Ananya Panday's look below:

Here's the proof that her sweatshirt costs almost a bomb:

Well, seven thousand is not a small amount, we searched more on the web and found an alternative just for you. Here's a pocket-friendly version of the but non-branded 'Karl is My Father' sweatshirt just for Rs 2,200.

So will you buy the branded version or the alternative? Tell us in the comment section below.