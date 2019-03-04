Anushka Sharma is subtle yet effortlessly luminous on Vogue’s March 2019 issue

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has always given us the girl-next-door vibes. Be it heading out to the airport, attending a gala event in the city to even trying to capture fans attention through her social media game, Anushka knows how to connect with the masses. The actress, who was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, has again grabbed headlines for her glowy and bright stint on a magazine cover. The 30-year-old has graced Vogue's March issue and oh-boy, she looks stellar on the same.

Anushka Sharma took to her IG and shared a picture of the cover. Without screaming 'look at me', Sharma's poise and persona on the mag cover reflects her real personality which is simple, chic, and sophisticated. Wife to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Sharma looks extremely appealing on the mag and we literally love how she's gone the subtle way for this one. Wearing a printed white calf-length dress with a plunging neckline, from the house of Dior, Anushka is a sight to behold. Further, her minimal make-up, open hair and nude lip tone are just adding the right amount of glam to the cover. Have a look:

So, what's your take guys? Did you like Anushka Sharma on the cover of Vogue? Let us know in the comments section below.