Arjun Kapoor splurges thousands on a cap to get a perfect airport look

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Bollywood stars have always been in a race to look fashionable. Right from taking cues from International stars, making glitter the new trend to at times creating their own signature style, B-townies surely know how to grab the fashionable limelight. Snapped at the airport in the wee hours of Tuesday Arjun Kapoor was definitely dressed to impress. A basic white shirt paired with black pants, this Kapoor munda gave all the guys out there a look to bookmark. Not to miss out on his red leather jacket which thankfully was not too flashy.

While his airport ensemble was a hit, our eyes were fixated on Arjun's cap. Well, right from what a star eats to what they wear, comes with a heavy price tag. The same is the case with Arjun's cap that had 'Keep Yours' written on it. The Half Girlfriend star's cap comes from the house of Dsquared2 costing around Rs 15000. On a frank note, we will not spend more than Rs 2000 on a branded cap, how much ever we like it. Have a look at it for yourself:

We wonder if its Malaika Arora who is giving these style tips to her 'alleged' boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.