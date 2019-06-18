Shashi Sunny June 18 2019, 1.20 pm June 18 2019, 1.20 pm

Babita Phogat, younger of the two medal-winning Phogat sisters of Dangal fame is looking for the right designer to design her wedding lehenga. Speaking over the telephone from Karnal, she says she wants to do all her shopping in the Capital city! On top of her wish list are two designers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Manish Malhotra because both designers make beautiful and very glamorous clothes. While she is yet to do a recce, the bride-to-be says she would like to divide her outfits for the various ceremonies between these two designers who are her favourites.

Earlier in June Babita announced on Twitter that she is all set to marry her friend of four years, Vivek Suhag, (also a wrestler from Haryana and a Kesari award winner), in December this year. She posted @SuhagVivek you know its official when you get the blessing from my Bapu. Its time for Dilwale to take her Dulhaniya (sic)”. Immediately a slew of congratulations followed with boxer Vijender Singh and actor Randeep Hooda taking the lead to wish the couple. Babita is a bronze medallist at the 2012 World Wrestling Championship and won gold at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The match is an arranged cum love one with parents and family from both sides happy to give their blessing to the couple. According to Babita, even when their sisters were children, her father, and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who was played by Aamir Khan in the movie, would say that he would like all his daughters to marry wrestlers because there is always an abundance of food in a wrestler’s home! Babita’s elder sister Geeta is also married to a wrestler, Pawan Kumar from Delhi.