Bollywood actors promoting street wear is refreshing, says Instagram influencer Keshav Chirimar

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 11.38 pm April 10 2019, 11.38 pm

Keshav Chirimar, a 25-year-old boy got on Instagram as a hobby but it quickly turned into a successful business. Chirimar says, "I left college to pursue this full time. Travelled all over Europe. Met with a lot of different types of influencers and fashionistas. Was inspired by their style and wanted to influence people in India with streetwear culture. I always liked dressing well from an early age and wanted to share/spread my style to influence others as a fashion icon that I have now become according to 450,000+ others who follow me for my daily outfits and lifestyle."

"Seeing how Bollywood actors are slowly getting into promoting streetwear. The recently released movie Gully Boy is refreshing. There is good scope to change up the style" he further adds.

Speaking of his strategy as an influencer, he says, "As a streetwear fashion icon, I want to create a sense of style and inspire people who are scared of carrying out streetstyle/casual clothes. In India, It’s always the traditional suit, shirt and tie combo which is governed on us by parents from an early age. I want to break that taboo."