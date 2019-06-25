Rushabh Dhruv June 25 2019, 11.13 pm June 25 2019, 11.13 pm

She is a sensation down South and she's trying to create the same impact in Bollywood. You guessed it right, we are talking about none other than the gorgeous looking Tamannaah Bhatia. From making her screen debut at the age of 15 to wowing the audiences with her stellar performance in Baahubali: The Beginning, this beauty hardly needs any introduction. Amid the same, the actor recently shot for a glamorous project called Vanity Diaries and boy, she nailed it. Miss Bhatia, on the show, will be seen spilling some never heard before scoops from the showbiz.

Right from talking about her journey as a girl with pimple infused skin during her teenage days to the raaz behind her supple AF skin now, the Himmatwala star has shared it all. Vanity Diaries is a show which aims at giving you a kick-ass content where celebs grace the couch and speak about their vanity secrets, beauty regimens and more. We, at in.com, were exclusively part of Tamannaah's shooting schedule for Vanity Diaries and must day she is really a gem of a star. Adding to it, she literally finished her shoot in one take without any cuts. How amazing isn't it?

Have a look at a few BTS moments straight from the shoot featuring Tamannaah below:

Vanity Diaries is a show which is hosted by ace celebrity makeup artist, Lekha Gupta. This makeup maven has worked with many prominent faces in Bollywood including the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and the list can go on.

Coming back to Tamannaah, the actor will be next seen in Devi 2, the sequel of 2016 horror-comedy film Devi. The trailer of Devi 2, starring Bhatia and Prabhudheva in lead roles, was released recently. The musical horror comedy is written and directed by Vijay, music composed by Sam CS and is produced by Dr Ishari K. Ganesh. The film's release date still happens to be a mystery.