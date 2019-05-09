Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to flaunt THESE designers on the red carpet

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 5.38 pm May 09 2019, 5.38 pm

If you loved the ultra-modern and larger-than-life style parade at the recently concluded MET Gala 2019, hold your horses, as Cannes 2019 is just a few days away. Just like every year, Cannes Film Festival 2019 is back and all the fashion critics out there can’t keep calm. The film festival, as usual, will commence at the French Riviera and our Bollywood ladies are gearing up for the same. Cannes will start on May 14 and will end on May 25. Every year, the gala event sees many Bollywood babes walking down the red carpet, channelling their inner diva in the most dramatic outfits!

Among the many well-known faces on the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are the two prominent B-Town babes who we see at Cannes every year. In recent years, actors like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and more have been part of the prestigious event. Not just this, we've already informed you when these Bollywood babes will make their presence felt on the red carpet. But did you know which designers are these Bollywood beauties aiming to flaunt at the French Riviera? Well, if not, here's the answer:

According to a report on an entertainment portal, the leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Peter Dundas creation for the event on May 16.

Sonam K Ahuja, on the other hand, has Ralph and Russo on her mind for this year's Cannes. Last but not least, everyone's favourite, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has picked Ashi Studio for the big day. Ashi Studio was Deepika's designer last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Last year, Ash, DP, and Sonam walked the international carpet and made India proud. It was Sonam's first Cannes after her wedding where she also flaunted her mehendi with the Ralph and Russo attire.

This year seems exciting, and we already can't wait. What about you?

Credit: Pinkvilla