Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the red carpet?

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 8.58 pm May 16 2019, 8.58 pm

As Cannes Film Festival 2019 has finally kicked in, celebrities across the globe are all set to make their grand entry on the French Riviera. But our eyes are glued to two Indian beauties who are going to create a storm on the red carpet. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone’s red carpet appearance is what we all have been desperately waiting for! Adding to the same, the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is also set to walk the red carpet on May 16th. The PR teams of both celebs are leaving no stone unturned to level up the excitement for their fans.

Going by the updates on Deepika and Kangana's Instagram account, all we can say is that the two are soon to lock horns on the red carpet. While Deepika is said to wear designer Peter Dundas for the gala night, Kangana is said to go the ethnic way and wear nine-yards by Falguni and Shane Peacock. But before the BIG night, both the ladies are busy adding glow, glitter and loads of powder onto their faces to turn heads.

Here's a look at how Deepika os prepping up for the gala night:

And here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping for the film festival:

These pictures featuring DP and Kangana surely look like a fashionable calm before the storm. Reportedly, apart from Deepika and Kangana, there are other ladies who are to be seen at Cannes 2019. Sonam K Ahuja has Ralph and Russo on her mind for this year's Cannes. Last but not least, everyone's favourite, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has picked Ashi Studio for the big day. Ashi Studio was Deepika's designer last year.