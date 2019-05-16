  3. Fashion
Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the red carpet?

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut to lock horns on the Cannes 2019 red carpet soon!

back
Cannes 2019Cannes Film FestivalDeepika padukonFrench RivieraKangana ranaut
nextCannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of legendary women, is she dropping hints at what she might wear?

within