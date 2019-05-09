Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai will be slaying the red carpet!

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 8.23 pm May 09 2019, 8.23 pm

Fans are yet to recover from the MET Gala 2019 fever. It was only on Monday that they saw many biggies from around the globe gathered to slay the pink MET Gala carpet. From Priyanka Chopra’s OTT getup to Deepika Padukone’s Barbie-like attire and Lilly Singh turning into a wholesome Lilly; this year of MET was, undoubtedly, ruled by our Desi girls. But, guess what? We are in for a yet another grand red carpet i.e., the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Only a few days to go till we see an array of some high-profile celebrities taking over the Cannes runaway. The list also includes our very own Bollywood beauties, who have been a regular face at the extravaganza - Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, their 2018 appearances were no less than stunning. From Aishwarya’s divine looks to Sonam’s straight outta her wedding glow, to eventually Deepika’s quirky tongue-teasing, Cannes 2018’s Bollywood beauties were a sight to behold. Now, the Cannes 2019 dates are out and we have managed to get our hands on when our beauties will walk the red carpet.

The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival commences from May 14, 2019, and, like always, Deepika Padukone will be the first B-townie to spread her magic at the carpet. A report in Pinkvilla suggests the Padmaavat actor is travelling a few days before and will be making her appearance on May 16. She is further expected to attend all the events at Cannes.

Here's Deepika Padukone's look from the Cannes red carpet of 2018:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, whose last Cannes appearances was right after her big fat Punjabi wedding, is expected to take over the red carpet on May 20 and 21, 2019.

Here's Sonam Kapoor's look from the Cannes red carpet of 2018:

The oh-so-gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is speculated to hit the red carpet on May 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Sigh! Now, we can’t wait to see these stunners owning the Cannes 2019 Red Carpet, what about you?