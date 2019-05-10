Cannes 2019: Hina Khan to be part of the film festival on THIS day

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 8.40 pm May 10 2019, 8.40 pm

Thanks to telly queen Ekta Kapoor, one of TV's hit sagas, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, got a reboot and the latest one stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. But apart from the lead pair, it is the vamp on the show Hina Khan, who plays Komolika, who has been garnering a lot of praise for her acting chops. Right from her style to the bitchy melody which plays in the background, whenever Hina makes an entry on the show, everything about her is LIT. Recently, there were reports that Hina Khan might quit Kasautii in the to be part of Cannes 2019 as her film Lines will be part of the film festival. Later, Hina expressed in an interview that she is not quitting Kasautii, but will be going on a break for five-six months.

Now, if you happen to be a fan of Hina Khan, there's some good news for you guys. To be part of the Cannes Film Festival this year, Hina is soon to leave Mumbai and head to the French Riveria. Reportedly, the Komolika of TV will be shooting her last episode for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on May 12 and will be jetting off on the same night along with the Lines team. The report further elaborates that Hina will be attending the screening of her movie Lines on May 17. And you never know, she might walk the red carpet on the same day too. However, which designer will Hina sport on the red carpet is still a mystery. But we trust Hina Khan's fashion choice, she will rock at Cannes too.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Apr 19, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

Talking about Hina Khan's film Lines, if we go by the reports, the movie revolves around the Kargil War period and sees veteran actor Farida Jalal in a key role. It was last year in November when Hina shot for the short film and is very excited for her Cannes debut this year.

