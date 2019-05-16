Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gold saree

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 9.11 pm May 16 2019, 9.11 pm

After the larger-than-life MET Gala 2019, it’s time for ten days of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019. The film festival, which is one of the most sought-after events, started with a bang on May 14, 2019. Adding onto your knowledge, our Indian beauties are not lagging behind in prepping for the gala event and are all set to dazzle. It was just a few hours ago that we saw Kangana Ranaut leaving for Cannes. Then, we saw her prepping up for her second year at Cannes 2019. Now, here is the Queen, ready to roar and she looks nothing less than royalty.

As promised, Kangana Ranaut is seen in a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree in gold. Many of you would be in a dilemma about what the hell is Kangana wearing? But let us tell you it's an amalgamation of a vintage look with an ethnic twist, courtesy her go-to-stylist Ami Patel. While other Bollywood babes will be seen on the Cannes red carpet in OTT gowns, we laud Kangana and her team's attempt to think out of the box and go Indian on an international ramp. Elaborating on her look, right from the gelled hairdo, no jewellery, the berry purple gloves add a touch of pop to the Manikarnika actor's look. FYI, Kangana is headed to the India Pavilion for a talk.

Have a look at Kangana's Cannes look below:

Kangana Ranaut, who will be the face of Grey Goose at the event, shared that her outfit will reflect the theme of Cannes Film Festival 2019 -‘Live Victoriously’. “The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage,” she had said in a statement.

Kudos to Kangana's BOLD attempt at Cannes 2019!