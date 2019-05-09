Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut to walk the red carpet on THIS date

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 10.40 pm May 09 2019, 10.40 pm

It's time to witness Kangana Ranaut sashaying the red carpet. Miss Ranaut had a super start to 2019 with Manikarnika did well at the box office. She is soon to be seen at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Last year, the actress ditched a larger-than-life outfit and instead flaunted a graceful saree and a jumpsuit from Nedret Taciroglu. Now if you happen to be a Kangana fan, it's time to rejoice as apart from Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it's Kangana Ranaut who will be attending the event. The International Film Festival is to kickstart on May 14 and is to end on May 25, 2019.

As per a report in an entertainment portal, Kangana will be leaving from Mumbai for the French Riviera on May 15th, as she is supposed to walk the red carpet on May 16th. If this is true, then Kangana and Deepika will be walking the red carpet on the same day. Talking about the chosen designer that Kangana is going to wear for the gala event, the deets on the same is kept under wraps. All we hope she stuns us just like last year. Kangana being the fashion Queen she is, the Manikarnika actor will surely make India proud on the global map. All the best babe!

View this post on Instagram The Queen has arrived in @nedrettaciroglu! #queenatcannes #kanganaatcannes #greygooselife A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 11, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Peter Dundas creation for the event on May 16. Sonam K Ahuja, on the other hand, has Ralph and Russo on her mind for this year's Cannes. Last but not least, everyone's favourite, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has picked Ashi Studio for the big day. Ashi Studio was Deepika's designer last year. This year seems exciting, and we already can't wait. What about you?

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Cannes 2019!

Credit: Pinkvilla