Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra underwhelms with a simple sparkler for her debut

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 12.08 am May 17 2019, 12.08 am

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has kicked in and fashion conscious fans just like us crawl their social media timelines to spot their favourite divas walking the red carpet. This year, not one or two, but many renowned faces are representing our country at the prestigious night. Among the many includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and more. But the big surprise, however, came in when news of Priyanka attending this year's Cannes broke in. After showing the world with MET 2019 that she can go OTT, Priyanka's look from Cannes 2019 is out and all we can ask is WHY?

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, PeeCee, for the red carpet, opted for a sparkly red and black off-shoulder gown infused with a thigh-high slit and a long train. While Priyanka looks ah-mazing in the glittery ensemble, all we wanted to see was a little bit of drama and edginess, which we think is missing in her look. Seems like PeeCee wanted to play safe for her Cannes debut and here she is disappointing many. However, the addition of the silver danglers accentuated her look. In a nutshell, we feel that Priyanka wanted no fuss this time and so she went simple yet impactful. Maybe all we can say is that better luck next time desi girl.

View this post on Instagram #pcatcannes #cannes #priyankachopra #priyankachoprajonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra fan page💕 (@gilrpriyanka) on May 16, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

Today was a tough day for all the fashion critics out there as not just PeeCee, but Deepika also walked the red carpet and Kangana headed to India Pavilion for a talk. After impressing one and all with her supremely curated and well-thought couture at MET Gala, Oscar Ceremony, Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, we feel PeeCee could have pushed the envelope at Cannes too. Never mind!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Cannes 2019!