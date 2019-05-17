  3. Fashion
Priyanka Chopra

Fashion

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra underwhelms with a simple sparkler for her debut

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Cannes 2019 look!

back
Cannes 2019Cannes Film FestivalCannes Film Festival 2019fashionlifestylePeeCeePriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra style
nextDeepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

within