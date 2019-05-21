Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor and the Sun are twinning this summer

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 6.09 pm May 21 2019, 6.09 pm

The world seems to be a fashion runaway! *wink wink* The ongoing Cannes Film Festival is making every fashion critic out there refresh his/her social media feed every second to stay updated. Not one or two, many Bollywood beauties are representing India at the International Film Festival and among the many is fashion gem, Sonam Kapoor. It was just a few hours ago we shared how Sonam looked alluring in an OTT Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation and here she is back to woo us. Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor who also happens to be her stylist has shared a few photos of Sonam straight from French Riviera looking pretty in yellow.

For the breakfast session at Cannes 2019, Sonam opted for an elegant looking off-shoulder gown by Ashi Studio. Right from the flashy colour of her dress, the ruffle details near the shoulder to even the flowy effect of her ensemble, the piece looks stunning on Sonam Kapoor. Further, a pair of simple baubles, deep red lip colour, gelled hair and finally matching heels, Mrs Ahuja spells sexy and how. Not to miss, the back of her dress, it'll surely make any girl go WOW!!!!

Have a look at the pictures of Sonam Kapoor below:

While we eagerly wait for Sonam Kapoor’s arrival at the Cannes’ runaway, her sister Rhea Kapoor hinted at how her outfit for this year will look like. She said, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."