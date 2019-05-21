Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor is a Modern Maharani in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 9.07 am May 21 2019, 9.07 am

Bollywood babe Sonam Kapoor not only loves to flaunt fashionable outfits but her experimenting skills in the style department have always given a tough competition to her contemporaries. While we all will agree to the fact that she's still learning to charm the audience with her acting chops, but when it comes to fashion, there's no one like her. Sonam manages to take away our breath every time she steps out of her house. Trust Sonam Kapoor to present the simplest outfit in the most stunning way. Currently, Sonam is in the French Riviera all charged to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. But, before that, it seems like she has planned to impress fans with her oh-so-gorgeous ensembles.

Cut straight to her latest appearance, we see Sonam Kapoor looking like a fashion goddess in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. Styled by none other than her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam opted for the designer's embellished piece for the after party (Chopard Party) of Cannes. Right from the silhouette of the garment, the minute work on the outfit to the dramatic golden drape which also acts as a cape, Mrs. Ahuja is a sight to behold. Rhea also shared a few images on her Insta and called Sonam as Modern Maharani. Well, we definitely agree with Rhea here.

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

Not just the garment, Sonam's makeup game also complimented her look. The decision to ditch accessories could have been avoided. But nonetheless, the fabricated choker was enough to impress the fashion critics. Have a closer look at Sonam look below:

View this post on Instagram For the @chopard #lanuitdesrois dinner party in @abujanisandeepkhosla A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 20, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

While we eagerly wait for Sonam Kapoor’s arrival at the Cannes’ runaway, her sister Rhea Kapoor hinted at how Sonam’s outfit for this year. She said, “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

