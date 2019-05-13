Cannes Film Festival 2019: Diana Penty to make her Film Festival debut this year

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 6.15 pm May 13 2019, 6.15 pm

If you loved the ultra-modern and larger-than-life style parade at the recently concluded MET Gala 2019, hold your horses, as Cannes 2019 is just a day away. Just like every year, Cannes Film Festival 2019 is back and all the fashion critics out there can’t keep calm. The festival, as usual, will commence at the French Riviera and our Bollywood ladies are gearing up for the same. The film festival will be held from May 14 to May 25. Every year, the gala event sees many Bollywood babes walking down the red carpet, channelling their inner diva in the most dramatic outfits! Well, this year, apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut, there's one more surprise coming from Bollywood. And it's none other than Diana Penty.

Diana will be sashaying down the red carpet as part of her association with a vodka brand. FYI, the brand is celebrating victories of Indian cinematic talent through its new global platform Live Victoriously. "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by the brand to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin," Diana Penty said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram Whatcha lookin at? 👀👀 A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on May 9, 2019 at 11:53pm PDT

Penty started her filmy career in 2012 with a film titled Cocktail and thereafter was seen in other movies which include Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran.