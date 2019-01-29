Cardi B's daughter Kulture's yellow onesie will burn a hole in your pocket!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Singer Cardi B is known to live her life to the fullest! She is one badass person from the showbiz who does what she feels and the same can be seen in her sartorial picks. Be it turning at an event in a cap themed sheer gown to opting for a body-hugging number which elevates her sexy figure, she's one style queen in her own la-la-land. Recently, Cardi took to her Insta account and shared a snap with daughter Kulture in a private jet. While the momma-daughter duo looked chic in their winter wear. We could stop staring at the flashy yellow onesie B's daughter was seen donning.

While we've seen Cardi B many times decked up in expensive ensembles, this time she wrapped her child in a pricey piece from the house of Versace. After crawling the internet we've come across the cost of the bright onesie Kulture was seen wearing. Well, selling at an online price of $ 830 which comes to INR 59K, Kulture is just like mommy, loves everything stylish and expensive. That's the perks of being Cardi and Offset's daughter. Mamma-daughter duo flying in style!

Dollar 830 might be quite a cheap deal for Cardi, but for many, that's the amount one might be paying as a rent. That's life!