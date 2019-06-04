Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 3.05 pm June 04 2019, 3.05 pm

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been quite supportive of each other. In fact, in one of the interviews, PeeCee had expressed that the best thing to get married to someone like Nick is that he understands what it takes to be in the showbiz. And now just like a doting wife, Priyanka showed every bit of support for Nick by standing right beside him at the premiere of the Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness in LA. Not just the two, Priyanka was also accompanied by sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who was at the event to cheer for her husband Joe Jonas. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas were also a part of the event.

First things first, Priyanka and Nick, as usual, looked stylish at the event. Priyanka for the night opted for a low-neckline black satin dress with a thigh-high slit. The highlight of her attire, however, was the addition of the silver mesh. Nick, on the other hand, looked chic in a brown suit with a black tee underneath.

Coming to the Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner shined bright at the event as the lady opted for a sexy looking metallic dress. Joe, on the other hand, turned up in a grey suit paired with a mustard round-neck t-shirt.

Here's a look at Sophie Turner and hubby Joe Jonas from the event:

Last but not least, Danielle did not go over-the-top and instead opted for a beige top which she paired with a sequined skirt. Kevin, on the other hand, wore a brown suit with a black t-shirt and looked dapper.