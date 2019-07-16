Rushabh Dhruv July 16 2019, 8.28 pm July 16 2019, 8.28 pm

When it comes to Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense, she prefers the millennial approach. From floral maxi dresses, kick-ass co-ords to even at times a simple jeans-tee combo, this young Bhatt is an inspiration to many out there. Thanks to the Raazi star's go-to-stylist Ami Patel's impeccable taste, the diva always manages to look like a stunner. Right from the actress' sartorial picks during the promotional spree of her films to just a normal day at the airport, Alia is quite a fashion-conscious actor and we adore her for the same. Well, the Highway actor’s sartorial statements are appealing to eyes, but are they really affordable? Well, the answer lies further.

Recently, Alia was clicked at the airport along with her mom Soni Razdan, but it was the babe's lavender coloured co-ords and her mustard yellow bag that grabbed our attention. Looking fresh as a daisy in a ponytail, Alia added a style punch with the help of white chunky sneakers and white reflectors. But as you'll know how we love to search the web for all the things pricey, this time its Alia's 'Love is Unthinkable Without You' mustard bag by Anya Hindmarch which was on our mind. The satchel bag the actor was seen carrying at the airport cost a pretty sum of Rs 1,19,422. OOPS!

Have a look at the picture of Alia Bhatt from the airport below:

Here's a look at the screenshot of the price of the bag, just in case, you do not believe us:

Imagine what all you can do with that much of money; a trip, fixed deposit... and what not! Though, sorry to burst that bubble but we aren't celebs. *sobs*