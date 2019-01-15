Decoding Sara Ali Khan and her love for white!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.02 pm April 09 2019, 4.02 pm

Sara Ali Khan is living up to her royal status. She entered the film industry with Kedarnath and then Simmba, but more than her acting chops, it was her style file which was talked about. Right from mini dresses, salwar suits to even not shying away from going the fusion way, Sara is ruling the fashion circuit and how. But wait... is it us or you've also noticed how Sara Ali Khan loves the colour WHITE.

We recently papped the actress donning a white flowy dress with red additions strolling in the city, and we could not take our eyes off her. Well, even her mojaris were of the same shade i.e white. Time and again Sara has been spotted opting the shade white and so let's take a tour to her wardrobe and pick instances where she wore the purest shade and stunned us.

Caught her! A little white dress is no harm and Sara knows it exactly how to heat up the atmosphere wearing a hot ensemble.

Staring straight into the camera and giving us that princess vibes, Sara even when it comes to ethnic chooses the shade white itself.

Here's another example of Sara flaunting her sexy legs in a white mini polka dot dress. You like it, as we love it!

If you still think that we are blabbering here and two-three pictures cannot be enough to confirm that Sara loves the colour white, here are two more times when Sara could not resist and chose the shade white itself. Holy Moly!

So, hey Sara Ali Khan can we affirm that WHITE is your favourite colour?