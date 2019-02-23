Deepika Padukone is a perfect boss lady in a plaid pantsuit, pics here

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has always impressed with us with her acting prowess and style. Right from being bold, over-the-top to at times being subtle, Deepika's fashion portfolio has been impeccable, thanks to her go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani. Well, if you've noticed, Deepika these days is on a verge to make her social media game strong and so the lady has been posting a lot of photos on IG. Her latest post sees DP in a boss lady avatar and we could not take our eyes off the babe.

Donning plaided separates in the latest set of pictures, Deepika really looks ravishing in a pantsuit. From the house of Paule Ka, the Mastani of Bollywood looked just perfect from head-to-toe. Talking about the pattern, chequered can at times get busy, risky and tacky, but trust Deepika to slay it even in a simple pantsuit. Right from the flared pants, the belt to her lacy top underneath the coat, Shaleena has done a kick-ass job in styling DP. Also, as the look in itself is strong, Padukone's makeup and hair have been done in a simple way with an aim to let the clothes do all the talking. Check out the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 22, 2019 at 4:29am PST

We also loved the fact that Deepika chose no accessory except a pair of fancy earring and her wedding ring. And that glow on her face, ah-mazing!