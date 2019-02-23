Deepika Padukone is a perfect boss lady in a plaid pantsuit, pics here

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has always impressed with us with her acting prowess and style. Right from being bold, over-the-top to at times being subtle, Deepika's fashion portfolio has been impeccable, thanks to her go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani. Well, if you've noticed, Deepika these days is on a verge to make her social media game strong and so the lady has been posting a lot of photos on IG. Her latest post sees DP in a boss lady avatar and we could not take our eyes off the babe.
Donning plaided separates in the latest set of pictures, Deepika really looks ravishing in a pantsuit. From the house of Paule Ka, the Mastani of Bollywood looked just perfect from head-to-toe. Talking about the pattern, chequered can at times get busy, risky and tacky, but trust Deepika to slay it even in a simple pantsuit. Right from the flared pants, the belt to her lacy top underneath the coat, Shaleena has done a kick-ass job in styling DP. Also, as the look in itself is strong, Padukone's makeup and hair have been done in a simple way with an aim to let the clothes do all the talking. Check out the photos.
We also loved the fact that Deepika chose no accessory except a pair of fancy earring and her wedding ring. And that glow on her face, ah-mazing!