Deepika Padukone shares what went into her MET Gala 2019 preparations

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 8.56 pm May 08 2019, 8.56 pm

The fashion extravaganza, Met Gala 2019 took place on Monday and saw an array of celebrities making dramatic appearances on the pink carpet. Among them was Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, who had all the cameras flashing at her the moment she placed her foot on the pink carpet. The actor matched in a pink ball gown with a high ponytail, giving us a glimpse of what a real-life Barbie doll looks like! With this, we can surely say that Deepika owned her fairy tale look at this year's MET.

But then, we also felt that Deepika ditched the Camp: Notes On Fashion theme and turned up in what looks like a ball gown. DP chose an elaborate pink Zac Posen gown and a headband on her high-pony hairdo. The dress was a shimmering strapless, corset with the gown flowing from the waist. Like any ball gown, her dress boasted of a long train. Vogue released a video of Deepika which takes us on a BTS tour of how the actor actually prepped up for the gala night. Right from DP getting excited to see her gown for the first time to how she has learned a few new makeup tips, the video is a fashion treat. In the clip, we also see Deepika's go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani alongside her. Not just this, the man behind her puffed pony, Gabriel Georgiou (hairstylist) is also seen in the BTS frame. Do not miss how at the end of the video, DP is seen showering a flying kiss to her fans.

Have a look at the BTS video below:

Recently, Deepika Padukone was among the selected tinsel town babes who was titled as the Instagrammer of the Year. The winners are generally the individuals who make the best use of Instagram by using its stickers, story feeds, live and IGTV. With Deepika Padukone's growing popularity in the West, we wonder what is next!

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is presently working on Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a biopic on acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.