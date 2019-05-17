Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 11.22 pm May 17 2019, 11.22 pm

The world has turned upside down as the world has been spammed by Cannes looks. There's one in every direction. The ten-day extravaganza will see Bollywood babes like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor flashing their A game in terms of style. But are they really? Out of the lot, DP and Kangana are already at Cannes and are sending heat waves with their back-to-back looks. While Kangana chose a saree, Deepika mesmerised us in a bow dress. But among the two, it's Deepika who has been on a roll and on Day 2 (May 17), she has been showering looks after looks and we've been dying for a break!

Deepika just revealed her look five from Cannes and it's surprisingly cute. Wearing a lime coloured tulle gown (Giambattista Valli) with a blush pink bow-tie, Deepika just took us back to 2018 and reminded us of her Ashi Studio ensemble. Adding to her charming dress is the pastel hairband, which makes her look like a precious gift. The dress also comes with a long train.

In case you haven't, have a look at Deepika's over-the-top below:

Not just Deepika, even Kangana made sure to share her glamorous avatar. While it was a Falguni Shane Peacock nine-yard for Miss Ranaut on Day 1, she went the gown way for Day 2. Opting for a Michael Cinco off-shoulder train dress in a pastel shade, we just love her look. With braided-cum-open hairdo, cute tiny baubles, no jewellery and of course minimal makeup, the Tanu Weds Manu star looks nothing less than a gem. Magical Kangana!

Have a look at Kangana's look below:

So what's your take? Tulle or a dress? Let us know in the comments section below. For latest updates on Cannes 2019, stay glued to in.com!