Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

The world has turned upside down as the world has been spammed by Cannes looks. There's one in every direction. The ten-day extravaganza will see Bollywood babes like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor flashing their A game in terms of style. But are they really? Out of the lot, DP and Kangana are already at Cannes and are sending heat waves with their back-to-back looks. While Kangana chose a saree, Deepika mesmerised us in a bow dress. But among the two, it's Deepika who has been on a roll and on Day 2 (May 17), she has been showering looks after looks and we've been dying for a break!
Deepika just revealed her look five from Cannes and it's surprisingly cute. Wearing a lime coloured tulle gown (Giambattista Valli) with a blush pink bow-tie, Deepika just took us back to 2018 and reminded us of her Ashi Studio ensemble. Adding to her charming dress is the pastel hairband, which makes her look like a precious gift. The dress also comes with a long train.
In case you haven't, have a look at Deepika's over-the-top below:
Living a Lime Green Life...💥#Cannes2019 @giambattistavalliparis @lorraineschwartz @emilylondonheadwear @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
Not just Deepika, even Kangana made sure to share her glamorous avatar. While it was a Falguni Shane Peacock nine-yard for Miss Ranaut on Day 1, she went the gown way for Day 2. Opting for a Michael Cinco off-shoulder train dress in a pastel shade, we just love her look. With braided-cum-open hairdo, cute tiny baubles, no jewellery and of course minimal makeup, the Tanu Weds Manu star looks nothing less than a gem. Magical Kangana!
Have a look at Kangana's look below:
Live like you are made for the red carpet!! . . Gown: @michael5inco Jewels: @chopard Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
So what's your take? Tulle or a dress? Let us know in the comments section below. For latest updates on Cannes 2019, stay glued to in.com!