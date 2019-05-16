Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

Rushabh Dhruv May 16 2019, 9.53 pm May 16 2019, 9.53 pm

Cannes Film Festival 2019 has arrived! Like every year, the prestigious event will have some of the most prominent celebrities making red carpet appearances wearing extravagant outfits. Among the Indian celebs, B-Town divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Diana Penty are making their presence felt this year at the French Riviera. As the 72nd Cannes Film Festival has kicked off on May 14, May 16th marks the day when Deepika Padukone will sashay down the red carpet in a fabulous looking ensemble.

Deepika's Instagram account has been brewing with all the latest updates about the diva from the French Riviera. Right from DP at the France airport to prepping up for the big night, we are tracking everything. Now, we've got our hands on her look from the red carpet. Without a doubt, Deepika looks stunning in a black and cream bow themed long dress. A top-notch high ponytail, bold smokey eyes, black nail paint, minimal makeup and of course the sexy slit - we are loving the drama Deepika's ensemble creates. FYI, Deepika is seen wearing a Peter Dundas creation. All we can say is that: Hail the Queen!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2019 look below:

View this post on Instagram Taaaaddaaaaa!!!🍾🥂 #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

In case you want a closer look, here it is:

View this post on Instagram close up to banta hai...!#Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

Last year, Deepika's red-pink gown from Ashi Studios was quite a hit. This year she chose Peter Dundas, who happens to be the man behind Beyonce's unforgettable golden Grammy look in 2017.

On a lighter note, Deepika reminds us of a 'huge meethai ka dabba'