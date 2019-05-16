  3. Fashion
Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

Fashion

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2019 look.

back
BollywoodCannes 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone StyleEntertainmentfashionlifestylePeter Dundas
nextCannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gold saree

within