Did Hina Khan steal Jasleen Matharu’s dress for her birthday?

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.43 pm April 09 2019, 4.43 pm

Popular television babe Hina Khan was one of the most controversial participants in Bigg Boss 11.

So much was the buzz around her presence in the house that her popularity shot up many notches and has pretty much stayed there all this while. Hina entered the house as a TV bahu but unleased a never-seen-before avatar in the house. The lady was praised for her stunning fashion sense. Right from donning cute pyjamas to even making girls go green with envy with her fabulous couture. Few TV bahus have topped the style chart like Miss Khan.

Wait, What! We did a little research on social media and came across a bomb. It so happened that the abstract printed outfit Hina wore on her birthday is the exact outfit owned by Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu. Do not believe us? Here’s proof peeps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasleen Matharu🎤🎸🎵 (@jasleenmatharu) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:54am PST

Oh boy, we wonder what made the style sensation chose an outfit from Jasleen’s closet. Or was it on purpose? Is Hina trying to grab the limelight during the ongoing season 12 of Bigg Boss? Please tell us it was just a coincidence.

