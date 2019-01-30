image
  3. Fashion
Shraddha Kapoor's Native American war bonnet gets called out for 'culture appropriation'

Fashion

Shraddha Kapoor's Native American war bonnet gets called out for 'culture appropriation'

Shraddha Kapoor slammed by Diet Sabya for wearing a war bonnet for Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar!

back
BollywoodDabboo RatnaniDabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019Diet SabyaEntertainmentInstagramShraddha KapoorShraddha Kapoor Slammed
nextSonam Kapoor's customised Masaba Gupta saree speaks volumes!

within