Shraddha Kapoor's Native American war bonnet gets called out for 'culture appropriation'

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

On Monday, ace Bollywood photographer, Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar in a star-filled event and as usual, his amazing clicks became the talk of the town. However, it seems like one picture from the calendar shoot has attracted controversy with regards to the styling of the model. The muse who has fallen into the soup is none other than actress Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, we see Shraddha wearing a Native American war bonnet which looks alluring on her but she has been called out for 'cultural appropriation' by the fashion police of Instagram, Diet Sabya. After Janhvi's holographic fiasco, this time it's Shraddha who has been caught up in a style crime.

For the unaware, Diet Sabya is a self-proclaimed style watchdog on social media who is known to expose designers selling rip-offs and copying other people’s work. Along with shaming Shraddha in the picture, Diet Sabya details the problem with the image. The account goes on to say that opting for such headdresses, and other ‘indigenous traditional arts and sacred objects’ by people who have not earned them, especially by non-Natives using it as a fashion or costume, is considered unethical by traditional Native people. Shraddha may be looking stunning in the picture but clearly, she seems unaware of the repercussions coming her way.

