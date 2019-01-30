Shraddha Kapoor's Native American war bonnet gets called out for 'culture appropriation'

On Monday, ace Bollywood photographer, Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar in a star-filled event and as usual, his amazing clicks became the talk of the town. However, it seems like one picture from the calendar shoot has attracted controversy with regards to the styling of the model. The muse who has fallen into the soup is none other than actress Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, we see Shraddha wearing a Native American war bonnet which looks alluring on her but she has been called out for 'cultural appropriation' by the fashion police of Instagram, Diet Sabya. After Janhvi's holographic fiasco, this time it's Shraddha who has been caught up in a style crime.
For the unaware, Diet Sabya is a self-proclaimed style watchdog on social media who is known to expose designers selling rip-offs and copying other people’s work. Along with shaming Shraddha in the picture, Diet Sabya details the problem with the image. The account goes on to say that opting for such headdresses, and other ‘indigenous traditional arts and sacred objects’ by people who have not earned them, especially by non-Natives using it as a fashion or costume, is considered unethical by traditional Native people. Shraddha may be looking stunning in the picture but clearly, she seems unaware of the repercussions coming her way.
View this post on Instagram
ART OR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION? . . . According to our basic birthright source, Wikipedia, the wearing & displaying of such headdresses, and other ‘indigenous traditional arts and sacred objects’ by those who have not earned them — especially by non-Natives as fashion or costume — is considered extremely offensive by traditional Native people. The ‘controversy’ is part of a wider effort by Native American activists to highlight the ongoing cultural genocide against indigenous peoples (especially in the United States and Canada). The stupid trend of musicians and festival-goers wearing warbonnets across festivals has led to criticism by Native Americans, apologies by non-Natives, and the banning of headdresses as costumes by several big-league music festivals. We thought this was common knowledge. Yet, we are here, talking about it being appropriated by a celebrity calendar. @shraddhakapoor by @dabbooratnani for #dabbooratnanicalendar . #Dietsabya
A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya) on
What's your take guys? Is Diet Sabya's stance on slamming Shraddha Kapoor appropriate or is the policing a bit stretched? Let us know in the comments below.