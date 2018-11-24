Dolce & Gabbana issues apology amidst racism controversy

Darshana Devi April 09 2019, 4.41 pm April 09 2019, 4.41 pm

International brand Dolce & Gabbana faced racial controversy over a series of videos released by its official social media handle. After facing a major backlash from the Chinese community, who accused them of being racists and called for boycotts from celebs, the brand took to Twitter to seek an apology. They promised that such a mistake will never be repeated. (Also read Dolce & Gabbana's chopstick ad reeks of racism and China isn't happy)

“We love your culture and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves,” Dolce says in the video.

The backlash began after the brand launched video ads featuring a Chinese woman struggling to eat pizza and other Italian food with chopsticks. The video spread rapidly on social media and sparked criticisms from Chinese consumers. To add fuel to the fire, screenshots of Stefano Gabbana’s private Instagram conversation also surfaced online, where he appeared to call the Chinese people ‘Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia’ and allegedly wrote: “I will say that the country of (poop emoji) is China.”

The brand, on Wednesday, said that the account is hacked and that its legal team was investigating the alleged messages.

Furthermore, it also cancelled its much-anticipating show The Great Show in Shanghai, after many netizens and local celebrities threatened to boycott the event.