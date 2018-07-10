Duchess Meghan Markle and her fetish for boat-neck dresses

Nikita Thakkar April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

From the time she married Prince William, Meghan Markle has been the centre of attention. All eyes are on her and one move of hers breaking the Royal code, she is splashed all over the news. But amidst all the drama, the fashion critic inside us managed to spot something very crucial about Meghan and that is her fetish for boat-neck dresses.

From the day she turned into a Duchess, Meghan has been making quite a few royal appearances with her Prince, but sadly, wearing the same kind of dresses.

Starting with her wedding gown which was a beautiful piece in satin, of course, with a boat neck aligning.

Even here when she made an appearance with Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, she was seen wearing a black dress with a boat-neck hem and nude pumps. She looked pretty though.

Next is when she made an appearance at 'Trooping The Colour' 2018 ceremony at The Mall. It was a boat-neck/off-shoulder dress in pretty pink.

Then at Your Commonwealth gala, Meghan shined in a plain yellow dress. Do not miss out on the neckline though.

Last but not the least, at Prince Louis' christening ceremony that took place recently, Meghan chose to wear an olive green A-line dress with a belt. The hat got her all the Royalness that she needed but we are a little bored with the style of her dress.

So just in case, Meghan stylist is reading this, she would know what to do!